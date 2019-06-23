ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office is investigating a single-car collision they say has claimed one person's life Saturday evening.
According to coroner Greg Shore, the office was informed of a scene on Slater Road, near the intersection with Timber Rock Road.
South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the collision unfolded around 8:26 p.m. and involved an entrapment.
Troopers say the driver of a 1996 Toyota Truck was traveling North on Slater Road when they veered off the right side of the roadway.
The driver over-corrected, and found themselves now off the left side of the roadway - where they eventually hit a tree and overturned. The male driver was not seatbelted at the time.
The deceased was later identified as Roger Dale Arnold, 58, of Anderson. The Coroner says Arnold was less than 1.5 miles from his home when the collision occurred.
The accident is under investigation by both the Coroner's Office and SCHP. The Coroner advises that speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.
