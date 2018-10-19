PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A person has died after suffering a gunshot wound at a Pelzer residence Friday evening.
Anderson County deputies responded to the scene at Green Street, where the shooting was reported around 10 p.m.
Officers told a FOX Carolina crew that this appeared to be an isolated incident and that the public faced no immediate danger.
At 1:10 a.m. Saturday, the Anderson County Coroner's office confirmed they were responding to the shooting as well.
The office said the victim passed away at the hospital. They were able to identify him as 27-year-old Brady Michael Blymiller.
The Anderson County coroner said Blymiller succumbed to his injuries around 10:55 p.m.
An autopsy has been scheduled. The shooting is under investigation by both the Anderson County Coroner's Office and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
