ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office has now identified a victim after responding to a collision on New Year's Eve.
Deputy Coroner Don McCown says that the victim, identifed as 56-year-old Dawana Arflin Fields, died after losing control of her car on Highway 20, near the intersection with Cheddar Road..
McCown says that Fields was driving home from her job around 10 p.m. when she lost control of her vehicle, running off the right side of the road. McCown says she then over-corrected, went across the other lane and then hit a tree.
According to McCown, Fields died at the scene of the crash from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
SCHP and the coroner's office responded to this crash.
