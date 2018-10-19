PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A person has died after suffering a gunshot wound at a Pelzer residence Friday evening.
Anderson County deputies responded to the scene at Green Street, where the shooting was reported around 10 p.m.
Officers told a FOX Carolina crew that this appeared to be an isolated incident and that the public faced no immediate danger.
At 1:10 a.m. Saturday, the Anderson County Coroner's office confirmed they were responding to the shooting as well.
The office also said the victim passed away at the hospital, and are currently working to notify next of kin before publicly naming them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.