ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -The Anderson County Coroner's office says it has identified the victim of a deadly crash that occurred at the intersection of SC 81 and SC 86 in Anderson County on Tuesday afternoon that also left another person injured.
48-year-old Brenda Lynn Woodson of Piedmont South Carolina was pronounced dead at the scene according to coroner Greg Shore.
Shore says that Woodson had multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma.
According to a release from the coroner's office, Woodson's vehicle was driving north on Highway 81 and collided with a pickup truck while trying to turn left on to Highway 86.
The coroner says that a rear seat passenger was also critically injured in Woodson's vehicle. That passenger was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Prisma Health, according to Shore.
According to the SC Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 4:30 p.m.
The incident remains under investigation by the Anderson County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
