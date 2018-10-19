PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person is in the hospital Friday evening after being shot in Pelzer, according to Anderson County dispatch.
Law enforcement is on scene on Green Street, where the shooting was reported around 10 p.m.
Officers told a FOX Carolina crew that this appeared to be an isolated incident and that the public faced no immediate danger.
At 1:10 a.m. Saturday, the Anderson County Coroner's office confirmed they were responding to the shooting as well.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
