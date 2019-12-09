Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, the Anderson County Coroner's Office and highway patrol were called to the scene of a fatal accident in Anderson along Pearman Dairy Road.
We're told the accident happened around 5:53 a.m. on Pearman Dairy Road (Highway 28) at West Park Drive near the Ryobi plant.
Right now we don't have details of the accident, but we know the roadway is currently blocked and one person has died. Our crew on scene says Pearman Dairy Road is blocked at Whitehall Road.
We've reached out to law enforcement for more information. We'll update as more details become available.
The coroner's office says the victim's ID is being held back pending notification of the family.
