ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers said a woman and her dog were struck by a vehicle and killed while walking along Clemson Boulevard in Anderson County.Friday morning troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have responded to a fatal collision in Anderson County.
It happened around 7:05 a.m. near George Smith Mill Road.
Troopers said the 31-year-old woman, later identified as Ashley Sexton Nichols of Anderson, was crossing the road when she and the dog were hit by a 2016 Hyundai.
According to the Anderson County Coroner's Office, Nichols and her boyfriend were walking her dog and tried to cross to the other side of the road when Nichols and her dog were hit. Her boyfriend was not injured.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Troopers said no charged were filed in the case.
