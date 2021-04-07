ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Council passed a resolution to reconcile the past in hopes of a better future for all its citizens.
Resolution 2021-011 is the Anderson Area Remembrance and Reconciliation Initiative.
“Group of people been talking about it, me and the administrator talked about it and I’m very glad to move this forward,” said Councilman Tommy Dunn.
The passing was unanimous.
The county administrator explained the catalyst for the resolution.
“Five victims of racial profiling, racial lynching in Anderson County from 1894 to 1911 have been identified,” he said.
“This is not going to take away what happened but it will recognize it and hopefully move some forward, you can’t move forward until you recognize your mistakes,” Dunn said.
