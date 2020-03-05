ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – An Anderson County spokesperson said a working committee has been assembled to assist in drafting an ordinance to make the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
Teresa Bannister, Anderson County’s communications director, said the ordinance will be “designed to ensure local protection of rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.”
The committee members are:
- County Councilman Ray Graham (District Three)—Chair
- County Councilman Brett Sanders (District Four)
- Sheriff Chad McBride
- Zach Camp
- Alan Johnson
- Walter Lanier
- Cheri Moore
- Josh Smith
- Russell Ramsey
- Leon Harmon—Legal Counsel
Bannister said attorneys from S.C. Carry will also be consulted during the process.
Committee meetings will be announced at a later date.
There was a large public outcry calling for the ordinance in the county during the most recent County Council meeting.
