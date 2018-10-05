Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's office said Saturday that 14-year-old Hannah McCoy, who ran away from a group home, has been found safe.
Deputies said McCoy was located at an Anderson restaurant by City of Anderson Police officers after a citizen called to report a possible sighting.
Deputies say McCoy ran away from New Foundations around 6:00 p.m. on October 2. She fled on foot and had not been seen or heard from since.
McCoy is described as 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say she was last seen wearing a gray and blue jacket, blue jeans, and a gray drawstring backpack.
If you have any information or have seen McCoy, please contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and speak to Detective Chau at (864) 222-6667 or the non-emergency dispatch number at (864) 260-4444.
