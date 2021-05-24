ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for Macy Raap, a runaway juvenile from Anderson County, SC.
Deputies say that Raap was last seen leaving BHP High School on May 24 after school.
Deputies describe Raap as approximately 5'6" and 160 pounds. They add that she has red hair and blue eyes.
She does not have her medication and is potentially suicidal, according to deputies.
If you see have any information regarding Macy Raap, please call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-30678.
