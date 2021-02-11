ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that it has arrested a man after he failed to stop for deputies on Wednesday night and wrecked along George Albert Lake Rd.
Deputies say they took the suspect into custody after the wreck. According to the Sheriff's Office, Austin Owens also has pending warrants for failure to stop for blue lights, receiving stolen goods, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of methamphetamine, possessing a controlled substance and driving under suspension.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
