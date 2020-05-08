Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing person.
According to deputies, Terry Cox was reported missing on May 5, last seen on May 3.
Deputies say he is 5'11" tall, 150 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last reported to be wearing a Carolina Panthers hat and a sweatshirt. Deputies say he has a TLC tattoo on his right hand and TNT on his right forearm.
Deputies have listed Cox as missing and endangered. They are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2020-23720.
