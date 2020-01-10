The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for 95 year old Jesse Martin Jr.
According to a Sheriff's Spokesman Mr. Martin was last driving a silver Honda Civic at Piedmont Honda on Clemson Blvd in Anderson on Thursday. The tag on the car is BVG168.
Deputies believe he is endangered.
If you see Mr. Martin or have information regarding his whereabouts please call 864-260-4400.
