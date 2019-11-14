Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office have issued warrants charging a man in the death of Korey Harrison.
According to the sheriff's office, Keland Alexander Marquis Hailey has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime of violence.
Deputies say on November 9, Hailey killed Harrision at the Allison Square Apartments in Anderson.
Deputies say not to approach Hailey as he should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you see Hailey or have information surrounding his whereabouts, please call 911 or 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-17453.
Related: Coroner identifies man fatally shot at Allison Square apartments, investigation remains ongoing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.