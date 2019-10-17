Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are asking for help identifying two suspects they say are suspected of forgery in at least two cases.
According to the sheriff's office, the incidents in question took place on September 23 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the TD Bank on South Main Street in Anderson.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about the identity of these two suspects or information regarding the scams they are involved in to please contact the sheriff's office at 864-260-4400 and refer to case number 2019-15080.
