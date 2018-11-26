Abby Elizabeth Evatt

Anderson County deputies are asking for help locating 15-year-old Abby Evatt. She is believed to have run away from her Iva home early Monday morning. 

 Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff's Office

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook page Monday that they are searching for a runaway teen. 

Deputies said Abby Elizabeth Evatt, 15, is believed to have run away from her home in Iva around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. 

Abby is described as 5'8'' tall, and weighing 200 pounds. She has dark brown hair and blue eyes. 

The teen was last seen wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. 

Anyone with information on Evatt's whereabouts are asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau to speak with Investigator Pigman at (864) 231-2807. 

