ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance as they investigate a shooting from May 18 on West Market Street.
Deputies say they arrived at the nightclub located on the street, secured the scene, and discovered one shooting victim.
The victim was driven to Anderson Medical hospital prior to EMS arrival, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries, deputies say.
Greg Shore with the Anderson County Coroner responded to AnMed Health Medical Center in reference to the shooting victim, where he said the victim died during surgery.
The victim has been identified as Daniel Antonio Rosario, Jr 28 years old of Anderson, SC.
An investigation ensued. Anderson County deputies say they're seeking any and all information regarding Rosario's shooting death.
They, along with Anderson Area Crime Stoppers, are seeking information that could lead to the arrest of the individual(s) involved. A reward for information will be determined soon.
Anyone who may know something is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4435 in reference to ACSO case number 2019-07670 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
MORE NEWS:
Police investigating vehicle break-ins in several Traveler's Rest neighborhoods
SC Department of Corrections arrest inmate in connection to cellmate's death at Perry Correctional
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.