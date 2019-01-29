Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the sheriff's office in Anderson County are seeking help from the public in locating a missing and possibly endangered man.
Deputies say Earl Gross, 70, went missing from a boarding home on Glendale Road in Anderson on January 18.
Deputies tell us he had been taken to an appointment at a facility on McGee Rd. that morning and when a caretaker returned to pick him up, he could not be located.
According to the sheriff's office, Goss doesn't have an relatives living in the Anderson area and has wondered off before. Deputies say he does require medication for a health condition and hasn't taken it since the day he was last seen.
Goss is described as about 5'6" tall and weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt, gray jacket, brown pants and brown shoes. He has brown eyes and gray hair.
Deputies say Goss may be in an altered mental state and not aware of his location.
If you have seen Mr. Goss or know of his current location, please call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and speak to Detective Chau at (864) 222.6667 or call the non-emergency dispatch number at (864) 260-4444.
