ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said they've charged a man accused of stealing 9 different types of AT&T wires and planning to sell them.
According to deputies, they arrested Trenton Dove on June 15 after executing a search warrant at his home.
Deputies say they discovered nine different types of AT&T wires, that they say he was planning to scrap for money.
He's been charged with malicious injury to telephone, telegraph or electric utility system.
"Damaging and stealing wire(s) is not a victimless crime and falls in the Felony category in the state of South Carolina," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.
If convicted, Dove faces up to ten years in prison.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.