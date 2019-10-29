Iva, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch confirmed this morning that deputies with the sheriff's office are investigating a homicide in Iva.
According to dispatch and deputies, the call came in around 6:26 a.m. after one person was found shot at the intersection of Riddle Road and Sexton Gin Road. Deputies tell us the victim was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
We're told the victim died from their injuries.
Dispatch says at this time deputies don't have a suspect in custody.
We're told the sheriff's office and forensic investigators are still on scene investigating the incident.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update as it becomes available.
