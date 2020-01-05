ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies were calling on the public's help finding a woman they say has not been heard from since Christmas Day.
Fortunately, as of 6 p.m. deputies say she has been located.
PREVIOUSLY
44-year-old Tammy A. Looper was last seen then on S. Main Street. She stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes, and several tattoos.
She was last seen wearing a black top and blue jeans with brown shoes.
Anyone with information on where Tammy is should call ACSO at 864-260-4400 to discuss case #2020-00227.
