PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need help finding a teen who ran away on Thanksgiving.
Aiden Elijah Smith ran away from a home on Roger Road in Pelzer, according to deputies. He was last seen wearing black shorts and long sleeve black shirt.
If you or anyone you know has information on where Aiden might be, please call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSP case number 2021-39644.
