PELZER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies have released the name of a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Oct. 19.
Anderson County deputies said they responded to a home on Green Street in Pelzer, where the shooting was reported around 10 p.m.
Officers told a FOX Carolina crew that this appeared to be an isolated incident and that the public faced no immediate danger.
At 1:10 a.m. Saturday, the Anderson County Coroner's office confirmed they were responding to the shooting as well.
The office said the victim passed away at the hospital. They were able to identify him as 27-year-old Brady Michael Blymiller.
The Anderson County coroner said Blymiller succumbed to his injuries around 10:55 p.m.
On Tuesday, deputies named Todd Wingard as the suspect and said he is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Arrest warrants state Wingard shot Blymiller in the chest with a .380 handgun.
Sheriff Chad McBride asked anyone with information on Wingard's whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
