ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman went missing on Oct. 23.
Jack Balschunat was last seen on Kingsland Way in Piedmont, according to deputies.
Balschunat is described to be five feet tall and 120 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a black jacket and denim jeans.
If you see Jack or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call us at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-38166.
MORE NEWS: Coroner says 24-year-old woman found dead in Easley home is suspicious
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.