PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they caught a fleeing suspect after a pursuit that ended near Trotter drive in Piedmont, SC.
Deputies say that the suspect fled after an attempted traffic stop.
According to deputies, the suspect was eventually apprehended by a K9 and all of the charges are pending.
