WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that their deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was confirmed to be stolen out of Greenville County in the Pelzer area.
The suspect fled with the vehicle when deputies tried to stop it and the vehicle was later abandoned, according to ACSO.
The sheriff's office says that a K9 track will be used to locate the suspect and that there is no threat to the community.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
