Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a shooting on Due West Highway.
Deputies say the call came in around 3:21 a.m. this morning, and when they arrived on scene deputies located one person who had been shot.
According to the sheriff's office, EMS personnel transported the gun shot victim to a hospital for treatment. At this time, the condition of the victim is unknown.
Deputies and detectives are still on scene and the investigation is ongoing.
We'll update when more information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.