Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has announced the safe return of a missing man, on Friday.
According to deputies, Terry Cox was reported missing on May 5, last seen on May 3.
Cox was previously listed as missing and endangered.
Thankfully, Anderson County announced his safe return Friday afternoon.
More news: Upstate community holds “Dedication Distance Jog” to remember jogger killed in Georgia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.