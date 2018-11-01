ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -
**UPDATE** Deputies said Friday that Diasia Martin, who was reported missing Thursday, was found safe Friday and is back home with family.
Previously:
14-year-old Diasia Shimeria Martin was last seen around 6:30 a.m. near Canton Lane early Wednesday morning. ACSO says she didn't show up for school and family has not been able to contact her since. She was reported as a possible runaway.
Diasia has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing her school uniform consisting of camouflage green pants, a light blue shirt, and possibly a camouflage jacket.
If you know of her whereabouts, call Anderson County dispatch at (864) 260-4444 of the ACSO detective bureau at (864) 222-3953 and ask to speak with Investigator Daniel Martin.
