Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a woman who they say was missing, and possibly in danger, has been found safe.
According to the sheriff's office, Jennifer Marie Allen was last seen in Anderson on July 14, 2019.
Deputies say Allen could have been in the company of Ricky T Gambrell who deputies say is wanted for a probation violation and has a history of domestic violence.
Deputies say that Allen could've been with Gambrell against her will and was last seen driving a Nissan Sentra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.