Jennifer Marie Allen, Ricky T Gambrell

(L) Jennifer Marie Allen, (R) Ricky T. Gambrell

Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says  a woman who they say was missing, and possibly in danger, has been found safe.  

According to the sheriff's office, Jennifer Marie Allen was last seen in Anderson on July 14, 2019. 

Deputies say Allen could have been in the company of Ricky T Gambrell who deputies say is wanted for a probation violation and has a history of domestic violence. 

Deputies say that Allen could've been with Gambrell against her will and was last seen driving a Nissan Sentra. 

More news: Fire reported at Ricky's Drive-In in Spartanburg

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.