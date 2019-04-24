Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning.
Deputies tell us that around 4 a.m. an unknown suspect fired at, and into, a residence located on West Roosevelt Drive.
The sheriff's office says luckily no one was injured during the incident.
Forensic investigators are on scene and are still investigating at this time.
We'll update with more information as soon as it becomes available.
