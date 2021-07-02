ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is searching for Amanda Gambrell, a missing person last seen on June 21.
Deputies say Gambrell was last seen on June 21 near Breazeale Road in Belton.
Deputies describe Gambrell as around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 170 pounds.
She has brown hair and blue eyes, according to deputies. She also has a cherry tattoo on her right ankle, a tattoo of footprints on her lower back and a tattoo of the name Jackson, according to deputies.
She may be traveling in a 2012 Mazda sedan with SC tag #TAS353, according to deputies.
Anyone with information is asked to call 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-32546.
