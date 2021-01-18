Anderson county deputies search for Andrew Tallon

(Anderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook / January 18, 2021) 

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a missing person case, according to ACSO's Facebook page.

Deputies day that they are searching for 31-year-old Andrew Tallon.

Anderson County deputies are asking anyone with information on Tallon's whereabouts to contact them at 864-260-4405.

MORE NEWS: Here’s what food trends you can expect in 2021

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.