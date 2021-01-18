ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a missing person case, according to ACSO's Facebook page.
Deputies day that they are searching for 31-year-old Andrew Tallon.
Anderson County deputies are asking anyone with information on Tallon's whereabouts to contact them at 864-260-4405.
