ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Officen eeds your help in getting a missing and endangered man home safely.
70-year-old Donald Ray Sherman, from the LaFrance area, was last seen at Wendell's Dippin' Branch on Highway 29 South around 11:00 p.m. Friday evening. A family member who lives next door to him found that Sherman had not returned home.
Sherman has been diagnosed with dementia and requires medication for a number of other conditions.
He stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 275 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses.
It is unknown what clothing Sherman was last wearing. He was last seen driving a gray PT Cruiser with a paper tag that spells out "Knight".
If you see Sherman, call the ACSO 911 Dispatch Center at (864) 260-4444.
