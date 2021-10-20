BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Anderson County say that they are searching for a man with Alzheimer's last seen on Overlook Drive in the Belton area.
According to deputies, Walter H. Williams was last seen on Monday wearing a blue and white hoodie, black sweatpants and blue shoes with brown strings.
Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts is encouraged to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4405.
