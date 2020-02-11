ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Anderson County deputies are searching for a missing woman, who has not been seen since the beginning of February, according to social media.
Consuela Luca was last seen on February 1, 2020 at a bus stop on Highway 81 near I-85 in Anderson.
It is unclear what she was last seen wearing. Luca is around 5'3, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you see Consuela or have information regarding her whereabouts, please call ACSO at 864-260-4404 referencing ACSO case number 2020-03848.
