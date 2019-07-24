Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a woman who they say is missing, and possibly in danger.
According to the sheriff's office, Jennifer Marie Allen was last seen in Anderson on July 14, 2019.
Deputies say Allen could be in the company of Ricky T Gambrell who deputies say is wanted for a probation violation and has a history of domestic violence.
Deputies say that Allen could be with Gambrell against her will and was last seen driving a Nissan Sentra.
Deputies ask if you have any information regarding Jennifer's location or anyone who can provide information regarding this incident, to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office or your local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.