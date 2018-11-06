ANDERSON CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Anderson County deputies said in a Facebook post Tuesday that they are searching for two missing runaway juveniles.
Deputies said Abby Elizabeth Evatt, 14, is believed to have run away from her Iva home sometime between 1 and 5 a.m. November 1.
She is described as 5'8'' and weighs 200 lbs.
Deputies said she may have a red Nike duffel bag and was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau to speak with Investigator Chau. You can reach him at (864) 222-6667.
Deputies are also searching for Tara Dixon, also described as a runaway juvenile. At this time, the two are considered separate incidents.
