ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office took to social media Monday evening to ask for help finding a runaway child.
According to a Facebook post, Trevon Wilson ran away from his home in Starr on Sunday, May 5.
Trevon is described as standing 5'3'' tall and weighing about 130 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and light colored jeans with red/black and green shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400, and reference case number 2019-06914.
