ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Anderson County deputies said Tuesday night that they are searching for two runaway juveniles believed to be in danger.
Deputies said Harry and Jeremiah Hawkins ran away from a home in Pendleton where they were living with their grandmother.
Harry Leroy Hawkins, 15, is described as 5'4'' and weighs 120 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black hoodie.
Jeremiah S. Hawkins, 13, is 5'5'' tall and weighs 120 lbs. He has blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt.
The boys are believed to be traveling with their non-custodial mother, 34-year-old Malaka Scott. Deputies say they are somewhere between Anderson and Atlanta, Georgia.
Anyone with information regarding the boys' whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center at (864) 260-4444.
