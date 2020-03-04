ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help bringing a runaway teen back home safely.
According to deputies, Lauren K. Oakgrove was reported missing as a runaway on March 1.
The 17-year-old stands 5'5'' tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say the last time Lauren was seen, she was wearing a maroon sweatshirt and skinny jeans.
Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at (864) 260-4400 in reference to Case #2020-09331.
