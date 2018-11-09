ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies are asking for help finding three teens they say ran away from the New Foundations group home recently.
According to ACSO, 17-year-old Anthony Lamont Smith ran away on October 27 around 9:30 a.m. Anthony stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans, but no shoes.
Two more teens ran from the home around 4 p.m. on November 6: Dakota Lee Toney and Chance Logan Pack, both 16 years old. Dakota is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Dakota was last seen wearing white pants and a black hoodie.
Chance is believed to be with Dakota. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Chance was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white logo, black shoes, khaki jean pants with dots on them, and a black hoodie. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows where Chance, Dakota, or Anthony are should call ACSO at (864) 231-2807 or the non-emergency number at (864) 260-4444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.