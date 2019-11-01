ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies need your help finding a woman last heard from on October 16.
ACSO says 39-year-old Jennifer L. Witherington was last seen on that day while visiting family in Anderson County, but has not been found since then.
Jennifer has long brown hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
If you know where Jennifer is, call (864) 260-4400 and reference case number 2019-16979.
