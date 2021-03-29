ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are searching for a woman last seen on March 1.
According to the sheriff's office, Mackenzie Leigh Alexander was last seen at a home on Five Forks Road in Anderson. She was driving a 2008 red Chevy Cobalt with a SC tag reading: 5901NG.
Deputies described Makenzie as 5'3" and weighing 195 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees Mackenzie or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the ACSO at 864-260-4405 referencing ACSO case number 2021-17929.
More news: Appellate court arguments set for Charleston church shooter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.