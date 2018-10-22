Anderson County, S.C. (Fox Carolina) - Anderson County Sheriff's Office officials said they have received many reports about calls involving individuals who claim to be representatives of their agency. Officials reported that the scammers claim they are a law enforcement officer, and may even use a name of someone employed by the Sheriff's Office.
The scammers say that are demanding payment over the phone for missed court dates, jury dates, or outstanding warrants. Then they claim the recipient will be arrested if they do not pay. Payments are often requested using pre-paid credit cards (such as Green Dot) and gift cards.
Authorities ask that individuals be careful and not share any personal information over the phone. The Sheriff's Office states that it will never request payment of any kind over the phone.
If you wish to verify the identity of anyone claiming to be with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, you are welcome to call our office at (864) 260-4400 or (864) 332-5453.
