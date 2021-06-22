ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it terminated a deputy after he was arrested for driving under the influence.
The sheriff's office says that the deputy was arrested on Saturday night.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the deputy was identified as Donnie Lee Blassingame. Troopers say that it was discovered that Blassingame was impaired after he collided with another vehicle on Saturday.
A source tells FOX Carolina's Cody Alcorn that the deputy was in a county issued unmarked vehicle at the time he was arrested.
MORE NEWS: GCSO arrest man in connection to Saturday homicide on Anderson Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.