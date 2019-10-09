ACSO deputy involved wreck 10/9

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies was involved in a car crash on October 9, 2019 at an intersection along Highway 28 bypass. 

 Source: Tonya Bane

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies was involved in a car crash Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Sergeant Foster, the accident happened at an intersection along the Highway 28 bypass. 

Foster says the deputy is alright, but details surrounding the collision remain limited. 

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates. 

