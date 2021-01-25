ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that a deputy was involved in a car accident while responding to reports of a person armed with a knife.
A release from the sheriff's office says that the incident occurred occurred at around 7:00 Monday evening along Midway Rd. near Beaverdam Rd. The collision involved one other motorist who was transported to the hospital to be evaluated, according to the sheriff's office.
The deputy involved in the wreck was not transported to the hospital, ACSO says.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that the investigation into this incident is being handled by the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.
